Swami Chaityananda Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody, was arrested after several female students accused him of sexual harassment

On Friday (3rd October), a Delhi Court remanded Swami Chaityananda Saraswati alias Parth Sarthy, to 14-day judicial custody. He is accused of sexual harassment, molestation of female students, and forgery.

Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar sent Swami Chaityananda Saraswati to 14-day judicial custody as he was brought before the court after his 5-day police custody ended. The Delhi Police demanded that the accused be sent to judicial custody considering the seriousness of the accusations levelled against him, in addition, to prevent evidence tampering and influencing of witness.

As reported earlier, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the chief of a Delhi-based management institute, was arrested last week after around 17 female students raised complaints of sexual harassment against him. He is accused of has sending lewd comments to female students.

In one conversation, Chaitanyananda Saraswati even asks a student if she has any friend or junior who will agree to be the sexual partner for a Dubai Sheikh. In a series of disturbing chats, the institute chief repeatedly addresses the students as ‘baby doll’, ‘baby’ and ‘baby doll daughter’. In one conversation, he even asks a student, “Will you not sleep with me?”

Chaitanyananda Saraswati was posted as a director of a management institute in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area. The students who have come forward against his sexual harassment belong to the PG Diploma in Management course and were all admitted under the EWS scholarship, indicating poor financial backgrounds.

The first complaint against Chaitanyananda Saraswati was filed on August 4 by one PA Murali, Administrator of the Sri Sringeri Math and its properties, following complaints of harassment at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been removed from all posts he held in Sri Sringeri Math. He has also been accused of swindling funds from the organisation.