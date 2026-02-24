Telangana: Advocacy group approaches NHRC over stopping of Hanuman Chalisa recitation at NIT Warangal, charges discrimination and demands inquiry

Advocacy group Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF) has launched a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi, asserting that the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal in Telangana has violated fundamental rights and discriminated against religious activities pertaining to Hinduism.

“As per information received, students at hostel 1.8K had been peacefully reciting Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday for nearly a year without complaint. However, after a video surfaced on social media, the administration allegedly intervened on 17 Feb 2026 and stopped the activity, warning students of disciplinary consequences,” the outfit wrote on social media on 23rd February (Monday).

On the other hand, LRPF charged that the hostel provides space for namaz and senior officials even participate in the preparation of Christian occasions, such as the “NITMAS” Christmas celebrations. It urged the NHRC to provide guidelines for an impartial and independent probe into the reported restrictions on the “peaceful religious practice of Hindu students” at the institution.

The organisation added, “We have also requested that campus rules be applied equally to all religious activities, without discrimination or selective enforcement. Additionally, we have sought protection for students who participated in the Hanuman Chalisa recitation to ensure that no retaliation or academic action is taken against them.”

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo is the recipient of the submission, asking for an impartial investigation of the conduct of several institute officials, including Dean (Students Welfare) Professor Kiran Kumar, Chief Warden Professor P Abdul Azeem and Director Professor Bidhyadhar Subudhi.

The complaint mentioned that every Tuesday at 7:00 pm, students willingly gathered for around 15 minutes to recite the Hanuman Chalisa which was termed as non-formal, student-initiated, performed peacefully and was devoid of any political affiliation. It highlighted that the video gained attraction on social media after which the management entered the scene.

The communication charged that the aforementioned officials and faculty members walked into the dormitory and ordered the students to stop the weekly recitation activity. It outlined that the students were threatened with severe disciplinary measures, including rustication, if they failed to comply.

According to the complaint, this selective allowance might infringe Articles 14, 15 and 25 of the Constitution and translate to an unfair implementation of institutional policy. It further argued that NIT Warangal is required to protect fundamental rights because it is a centrally sponsored educational establishment under the Ministry of Education, making it a “state” under Article 12 of the Constitution.