On 15th August, at least six people were injured in a stray dog attack during Independence Day celebrations in Thungathurthy, Suryapet district. The incident took place at the Zilla Praja Parishad High School ground where preparations were underway for the official event.

A pack of five dogs first attacked an employee of the Integrated Child Development Scheme, Eguri Santhosha. She sustained multiple bite wounds on her hands and legs. She was making arrangements for the event when the dogs attacked. Locals rushed to rescue her and managed to chase the dogs away.

However, the dogs returned soon after and attacked others arriving for the function. The victims included Yelagandula Sai, Rachakonda Venkanna, S. Lingamma, and M. Ravai. They suffered injuries before being taken to the Community Health Centre in Thungathurthy for medical care. The incident caused panic among those gathered for the celebration, raising fresh concerns about the stray dog menace in Telangana.

