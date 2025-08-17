On 17th August, Telangana police said that they apprehended a teenager for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 5-year-old boy. The accused works in a timber depot. Reportedly, he lured the victim by offering to buy him biscuits on 12th August and took him to an isolated place near his house. The accused then sexually assaulted and later strangled the child to death.

The victim was out to play near his house. When he went missing, his father lodged a police complaint at Uppal Police Station, based on which an FIR was registered. Police initiated an investigation into the matter and found the boy had been taken away by a person while analysing CCTV footage of the area. The suspect was identified and apprehended on 15th August.

The accused confessed to the assault and murder during questioning. He told police that he feared the boy might reveal the incident to his parents, so he killed him. The body of the victim was found in the bushes near his house.

The accused was sent to a state-run hospital for an age determination test. Police are still waiting for the report, based on which further action will be taken. A case under relevant sections of POCSO and BNS has been registered by the police against the accused.