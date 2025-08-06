Thane: After 9 years, man convicted for slapping a police constable, awarded 1-day imprisonment

In Thane, Maharashtra, a session court has convicted a 52-year-old man after nine years for assaulting a traffic police constable in a road rage case. The man has been awarded a token 1 day jail term due to his poor health and family responsibilities.

Ramesh Shitkar has been convicted for assaulting traffic police constable Dilip Pawar at Cadbury signal, Thane, on November 18, 2016, under sections 353 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code.

A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed on the man. The order was passed on July 31.

Additional sessions court judge GT Pawar noted in his judgment that the accused deserved leniency due to his conduct during the trial, his poor health, family responsibilities, and the nature of injury caused to the policeman.