The Wire spreads fake news again, lies about Modi govt issuing notices to Hindi media channels for ‘excessive use of Urdu words’

On Saturday (20th September), the Hindi edition of ‘The Wire’ published fake news about the Modi govt issuing notices to Hindi media channels for ‘excessive use of Urdu words.’

The leftist propaganda outlet alleged that notices were served to channels such as ABP News, TV 18, Aaj Tak and TV9 Bharatvarsh.

In reality, it was a complaint filed by a viewer, which was forwarded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to the concerned media channels in accordance with the law.

It is being claimed in certain media reports and social media posts that @MIB_India has issued notices to Hindi news channels for using excessive Urdu words in their broadcasts, and has directed them to appoint language experts.#PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is #Misleading



▶️… pic.twitter.com/EHOvv9RMSN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 21, 2025

While debunking the misleading claims, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed, “The Ministry has forwarded a viewer’s complaint to the concerned channels under the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.“

“The channels have been instructed to inform the complainant of the action taken and keep the Ministry duly informed, in accordance with the relevant regulations,” it emphasised.

PIB, which works under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, thus rubbished the propaganda of ‘The Wire’ about the government directing Hindi media channels to appoint language experts and stop using excessive Urdu words in the broadcast.

