Three Delhi schools, including DPS Dwarka, receive bomb threats, premises evacuated

Bomb threat emails and messages targeting schools in Delhi have become quite common during the past few months. On Monday, August 18, 3 more Delhi schools received bomb threats.

Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Modern Convent School in Dwarka’s Sector 4 and ShreeRam World School in Dwarka’s Sector 10 were the ones that received the bomb threat email this time.

Delhi: A bomb threat email at Modern Convent School, Sector 4 Dwarka, led to police and bomb squad deployment. The premises were evacuated, but no suspicious items were found during the search pic.twitter.com/Yir8h4wRmJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

After the threat, Delhi Fire Service, police teams and bomb disposal squads arrived at the location of the schools.

The premises were immediately evacuated and a thorough search was conducted. No suspicious object was found during the searches.