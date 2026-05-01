TMC in panic ahead of West Bengal poll results, Mamata Banerjee spends hours at strongroom alleging EVM tampering, party leader Kalyan Banerjee calls Amit Shah ‘goonda’

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called Amit Shah a goonda.
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Images via X, ANI)

Political tensions are soaring in West Bengal as the second phase of the state assembly election concluded on 29th April, and the poll results are awaited on 4th May. A high-voltage political drama unfolded in Bhabanipur on Thursday night (30th April) when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spent hours inside a counting centre strongroom. She alleged attempts at EVM tampering and manipulation by the opposition.

“I have come here because there is a strong room here for EVMs, we found manipulations at many places, so when I saw it on TV, I thought I should visit, I came, but the central forces restricted me, I told them I have a right to go, as per the election rule, candidates are allowed till outside the sealed room. I was then allowed…If there is manipulation, we will fight…” Banerjee said at the strongroom at Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata, the counting centre for the Bhabanipur assembly segment.

‘It is essential to maintain transparency. People’s votes must be protected. I rushed here after receiving complaints. The central forces initially did not allow me to enter. If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated,” she added. “If someone tries to steal the EVM machine or tamper with the counting, we will fight a life-and-death battle,” Banerjee warned.

Kalyan Banerjee calls Amit Shah “a dirty man”

This comes after TMC MP lost his cool and used expletives against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid a charged political atmosphere. A visibly furious Banerjee called Shah a “goonda”, “jallad” and a “dirty man” while addressing the media on 28th April.

Banerjee accused the Election Commission of being biased in favour of the BJP. He also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of indulging in illegal activities and threatening leaders of other political parties. “A Home Minister being a Gunda. He is a Gunda, he is a Jallad…His original in Gujarat was Gunda. Gunda means it is in his blood. Amit Shah has done all these illegal activities. He is a dirty man. Completely dirty man,” Banerjee lashed out.

“The governor is against us. The Election Commission is against us. CISF, CRPF, and every central machinery are against us,” he said, alleging that the elections in the state were not free and fair.

Written by OpIndia Staff
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