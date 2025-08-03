Tripura: BSF recovers ‘Made in China’ drone near India-Bangladesh border, launches forensic investigation

On Friday (1st August), the Border Security Force recovered a ‘Made in China’ drone near the Durgabari outpost of the India-Bangladesh border in West Tripura district.

According to reports, the recovered drone was found equipped with 2 high-resolution cameras, unlike civilian drones.

The BSF informed that the drone was handed over to the forensic department of the Tripura government, following which it would be sent to the BSF headquarters in Delhi for further examination.

#BSF has launched a probe into a 'Made in #China' drone with two high-resolution cameras, shot down inside Indian territory near the Indo-#Bangladesh border in #Tripura. — IDU (@defencealerts) August 3, 2025

The ‘Made in China’ drone was first spotted by a young boy. He found it lying on a paddy field about 650 metres from the international border.

The boy took the drone home and washed it with water. His family notified the authorities, who later seized the suspicious device.