On 17th August (local time), President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could end the war with Russia “almost immediately”. However, he warned that reclaiming Crimea or pursuing NATO membership was not an option.

Ahead of the White House meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump said in a post on social media platform Truth Social, “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.”

Source: Truth Social

Referring to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, he added, “No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

The remarks came just hours after the talks between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.