Ukraine war won’t have happened if Trump was US President in 2022: Russian President Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a historic meeting in Alaska to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. Though there was no ceasefire agreement and no deal was sealed, the meeting was called as a productive one from both sides.

Following their first face to face meeting in over 5 years, the Russian President said that the war in Ukraine would never have happened if Donald Trump had been in the White House in 2022.

Notably, the war started when Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden was the US President.

When asked about Trump’s longstanding claim that his presence alone would have deterred Russia from invading Ukraine, the Russian President said, “I can confirm that”.