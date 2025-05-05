UN Security Council to meet over rising India-Pak tensions after Pahalgam terror attack

Tensions have been rising between India and its hostile neighbour Pakistan after the Pakistan-backed terrorists massacred the tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. 26 tourists, mostly Hindus, were killed in the attack. Following the terrorist attack, India took a series of strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan. Many observes are fearful that the tensions may escalate into a full scale war between the two Nuclear neighbours.

Now, the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene on Monday, May 5, to address the escalating tensions between the two. The meeting was convened after a nervous Pakistan approached the global security body fearing more strong actions from India. Pakistan is also set to raise the issue of the freeze put on Indus Waster Treaty by India.

Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of May, had earlier expressed concern over the tensions in the region.

“We express our condolences to the governments of India, Nepal and the families of the victims,” Sekeris said while referring to the Pahalgam attack.