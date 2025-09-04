Under fire US President Donald Trump says he imposed tariffs on Indian products due to a pre-existing national emergency

US President Donald Trump has been facing a lot of criticism domestically as well as internationally for the unreasonable tariffs he has levied on India. Now, Trump administration, in a desperate attempt to save face and to explain the tariffs, has said that the tariffs are a crucial aspect of our push for peace in Ukraine.

#BREAKING on @ndtv: Trump Administration files appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeals declaring Trump’s tariffs illegal. Trump Admin to SC: “We recently authorised tariffs against #India for purchasing Russian energy products to deal with a preexisting national… pic.twitter.com/aKYFXvgSPl — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 4, 2025

“The President recently authorised IEEPA tariffs against India for purchasing Russian energy products, to deal with a preexisting national emergency regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, as a crucial aspect of his push for peace in that war-torn country,” the Trump administration wrote.

This comes after Donald Trump increased tariffs on India to 50% for buying oil from Russia. Even though US continues to trade with Russia, Trump wants India to stop doing it.