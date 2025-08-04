UP ATS arrests Osama Sheikh and Ajmal Ali, linked to a radical Islamist group named ‘Revive Islam’

On Monday, August 4, reports emerged that Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad has arrested two terrorists linked to a radical organisation called ‘Revive Islam’.

The 2 extremists have been identified as Osama Sheikh and Aslam Ali. They were reportedly running social media groups promoting propaganda against India and against non-Muslims.

UP ATS arrested two men, Osama Sheikh and Ajmal Ali, linked to a radical group named Revive Islam. Connected via Instagram and Signal, their WhatsApp group included 400 Pakistani members. They were involved in anti-national activities, promoting Sharia law, spreading communal… pic.twitter.com/taiKa14U9m — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2025

The two extremists were connected to a WhatsApp group that included 400 Pakistani members. They were also in touch with them through Instagram and Signal apps. The arrested duo were involved in anti-national activities, promoting Sharia law, spreading communal hatred, and brainwashing youth.

Further investigations into their activities is currently underway.