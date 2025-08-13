On 12th August, a 30-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident has been confirmed by the local police. The deceased woman, identified as Madhuri, was lying in a paddy field near the village panchayat building close to Arjun Dumri village under Hata police station limits when stray dogs attacked and killed her. Police were informed about the incident at around 7 PM.

Hata SHO Ramsahay Chauhan said police personnel rushed to the spot and chased the dogs away using sticks. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

The incident comes amid growing public anger over the increasing number of stray dog attacks in the country. Notably, on Monday, the Supreme Court directed the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets, starting with 5,000 dogs in the first eight weeks. The administration has been ordered to move the dogs to shelters and strict instructions have been given not to release any dog once captured.