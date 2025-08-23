US and Pakistan have a history, and they have a habit of overlooking that: Indian EAM S Jaishankar refers to Osama Bin Laden being found in Pakistan

As Donald Trump-led US administration moves closer to Pakistan after the Nobel Peace Prize nomination from them, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reminded the US of the history of United States with India’s hostile neighbour.

EAM S Jaishankar said that the US is forgetting its history with the country and also reminded it that Osama Bin Laden,the man who orchestrated the 9/11 attacks, was found in the military town of Abbottabad in Pakistan in 2011.

Dr S Jaishankar further clarified that India and Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire mutually without American intervention following Operation Sindoor.

Notably, Donald Trump is angry at India after they didn’t give him for stopping a war he never stopped.