US: China bad actor, India in front on trade negotiations

The entire world’s financial markets are in turmoil ever since US President Donald Trump decided to compose reciprocal tariffs on the world.

Even though they have put a 90 days pause for the countries that reached out for negotiations, the heavy tariffs on Chinese products will continue.

US’s treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the main issue was about “bad actors” in global trade. Singling out China, Bessent emphasised that such countries were contributing to imbalances in the global economy.

Notably, Donald Trump has imposed 125% tariff on Chinese products exported to the US.

Bessent said that Chinese neighbours India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam are at the forefront of negotiations with the US over these tariffs.

Interestingly, with the high tariffs on China, manufacturing units may look to move base to countries like India to reduce the tariff burden.