US issues travel advisory for Americans traveling in Bangladesh governed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus

The United States of America has reissued its travel advisory for Bangladesh, maintaining a Level 3, ‘reconsider Travel’ alert for the country and a Level 4, ‘ Do Not Travel’ warning for the Chittagong Hill Tracts region.

The travel advisory was issued by US amidst concerns over the security situation in the area.

The US State Department reportedly said that government employees are barred from visiting the region, and that prior approval from Bangladesh’s ministry of home affairs is mandatory for travel.

Notably, Bangladesh has been in turmoil ever since the democratically elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was displaced by a “student revolution”.

After Hasina’s removal, Islamists have taken control of the country, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

Several cases of attacks on minorities, mainly Hindus, have been reported during Yunus’ reign.