US President Donald Trump says tariffs on India probably played a role in Russian President Putin agreeing to Alaska meeting

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, 2025, in a very high profile meeting. The meeting between the two world leaders is aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war that has been ongoing for over 3 years now.

Meanwhile, US President Trump has said that his increased tariffs on India may have had something to do with Putin agreeing to meet him in Alaska.

Notably, Trump has levied 50% tariffs on Indian products after India refused to stop buying Russian oil under US pressure.

In an interview with Fox News Radio, US President Donald Trump’s favourite radio channel, he said that the secondary tariffs against India may have influenced Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him.