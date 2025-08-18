On 17th August (local time), United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview that Washington closely monitors the situation between India and Pakistan “every single day”. He was speaking to NBC News’ Meet The Press where he drew parallels between conflicts across the globe while underlining the fragility of ceasefires. He said, “One of the complications of the ceasefire is that they have to be maintained, which is very difficult. Every single day, we keep an eye on what is happening between Pakistan and India..”

He added that a ceasefire could only hold if both sides agreed. He warned that such agreements “can fall apart very quickly”. While speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Rubio further said that the United States was not seeking a “permanent ceasefire” in Ukraine but rather a peace deal to avoid further wars.

In a separate interview with Fox Business, Rubio referred to India-Pakistan ties and credited the US President for prioritising peace. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already clarified while speaking in Parliament that no foreign leader had asked India to halt Operation Sindoor. Furthermore, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reiterated that no third-party intervention was involved in the ceasefire process.