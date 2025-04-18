USA: 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University mass shooting

In yet another incident of mindless gun violence in America, 2 people were killed and 6 injured in a mass shooting incident at Florida State University.

The suspect is Phoenix Ikner, son of Leon County Sheriff’s deputy Jessica Ikner. He reportedly used her mother’s gun to carry out the attack.

The tragic incident unfolded on Thursday, April 17, in the Tallahassee city in Florida, USA. The 20-year-old suspect was shot at and taken into custody by law enforcement personnel.

Students at the University are in a state of shock and say that they consider themselves very lucky to have survived the mass shooting.

The shooting started at around 11:20 AM local time at the Student Union. Parents and students rushed to take cover after the shooting started.

The University was immediately put under lockdown by the authorities and the law enforcement authorities got the suspect in custody after shooting him. After about 3 hours, the lockdown was lifted.

The 2 people who lost their lives were not students of the University but were just visiting.