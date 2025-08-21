On 19th August, a 6-year-old boy was severely injured in a stray dog attack in Shahbazpur village under Bangarmau police station limits in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when the child was playing near his house in the evening. According to media reports, a pack of three stray dogs suddenly attacked him and bit his neck.

Hearing his cries for help, the boy’s family members rushed to rescue him. He sustained serious injuries during the attack. The child was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

This is the second attack in the same police station limits this month. On 10th August, OpIndia reported that a 4-year-old boy, Suraj, was attacked by two dogs.

Local residents have expressed anger over the increasing number of such incidents.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.