On 15th August, an 8-year-old girl was mauled by a stray dog in Qila police station area of Bareilly. She sustained severe wounds on her hands. The victim has been identified as Ayesha Vaishya of Malukpur. She was going to a shop when the incident happened. Her mother, Bhoomi Vaishya, said the dog tore into her daughter’s hand and body before family members rushed to save her. Ayesha was taken to the district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The incident sparked anger among the residents who said that the stray dog menace has become a daily problem in the area. Thousands have been injured each month despite the municipal corporation spending Rs 25 lakh on capture drives in the past four months. Data from government hospitals confirm the crisis, with 400 anti-rabies vaccines administered daily, including 100 new cases. On average, 100 people fall victim to stray dog bites every 24 hours, highlighting the complete failure of the ABC Rules in curbing the menace.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.