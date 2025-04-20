Uttar Pradesh: Beautician stabbed to death in Lucknow for resisting rape in moving car

In a horrifying case from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, a beautician was stabbed to death when she resisted a rape attempt in a moving car. Two suspects have been arrested in the case, while one other accused is still absconding.

The 26-year-old beautician was hired to apply mehndi at a wedding by a man named Sudhanshu. The beautician, along with her sister, was picked up by Ajay, Vikas, and Adarsh who were sent by Sudhanshu.

Once done, the woman and her sister were returning to their home with the same men when they tried to sexually assault her and her sister. When the woman resisted, Ajay stabbed her in the neck.

During the crime, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a divider and the car overturned.

The 3 accused ran away from the spot while the 2 women were trapped in the car. Locals rushed to the spot hearing the woman’s screams.

The deceased beautician is survived by her husband a 3-year-old son.