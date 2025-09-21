On 20th September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of a ship repair centre and a multimodal logistics park at Ramnagar in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. With the development, Varanasi is set to witness a major push in inland water transport.

देश में जल परिवहन को गति प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से वाराणसी के रामनगर में शिप रिपेयरिंग सेंटर और ₹200 करोड़ की लागत से मल्टीमॉडल लॉजिस्टिक्स पार्क (फ्रेट विलेज) का निर्माण किया जाएगा।



The ship repair centre will cost Rs 325 crore. It will initially focus on maintenance and modernisation of existing boats, cruise vessels and cargo ships. However, in future, there are plans to build new vessels at the facility. This development is expected to reduce dependence on Kolkata and Howrah shipyards, which currently handle most repair work.

The multimodal logistics park is being built at a cost of Rs 200 crore. It will strengthen connectivity along National Waterway-1 from Prayagraj to Haldia. The Ramnagar centre will save time and costs for operators as it will have dry dock facilities capable of handling multiple vessels simultaneously. A new 5.1 km railway line from Chandauli will accelerate cargo transport.