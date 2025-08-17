On 15th August, a nine-month-old baby was left critically injured after a stray dog mauled her in Kavinagar area near National Highway 9 in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim has been identified as Inaya. She was in her mother Sapna’s lap when the dog suddenly attacked and bit Sapna’s leg. During the struggle, the baby slipped to the ground, the dog grabbed her and tore off her ear before neighbours intervened.

Angry locals beat the dog with sticks, leaving it severely injured. Some claimed that the animal later died and its body was disposed of. However, the baby’s family denied the allegations. Animal lovers, however, accused the locals of killing the dog and staged a protest, ignoring the fact that the dog had attacked a baby.

The child was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to a higher centre in Delhi due to her serious condition. So far, police have not taken any action, stating they are waiting for a formal complaint.

