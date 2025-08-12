On 11th August, the stray dog menace in Bijnor’s Afzalgarh and Kasampur Garhi areas escalated, leaving ten people injured. Among the injured, one was an elderly man and several were children. All the victims were given anti-rabies injections and treatment at local health centres.

In Meghpur village, 70-year-old Farid Ahmed was attacked by a pack of dogs while returning home after morning namaz. Villagers armed with sticks rushed to his rescue and managed to chase the dogs away. While his life was saved, he was admitted to the community health centre and later referred to a higher medical facility considering the seriousness of the injuries.

Elsewhere, multiple dog attacks left Hukam Singh of Alampur, Shadab of Afzalgarh and seven others, 10-year-old Jai, 10-year-old Tej, 12-year-old Ekamveer and 70-year-old Chamno Devi injured. Victims were from Kasampur Garhi, Maniyawala, Zikriwala, Dhara, Garhwawala, and Rehad. They were treated at the Kasampur Garhi primary health centre.

