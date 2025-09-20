Vadodara: Muslim mob pelts stones at police station over AI generated social media post, cops analyse CCTV to nab rioters

After the Godhra incident, a Muslim mob attacked a police station in the Juni Ghadi and the Panigate areas of Vadodara in Gujarat on Friday (19th September). A violent Muslim mob gathered outside the City police station over a controversial social media post and started rioting and stone-pelting.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Vadodara City, Dr Leena Patil, arrived at the spot, accompanied by several units of local police and Crime Branch, and urged them to disperse. She assured them that the police would take notice of the matter. The police had to take help of Muslim religious leaders to disperse the mob.

“The minority community members said they had come across an AI-generated social media post that had hurt their religious sentiments. They gathered in large numbers at the City police station, demanding an FIR. We assured them that we are looking into the issue. Meanwhile, teams are scanning CCTV footage to identify those who indulged in stone pelting and caused law and order breach in the area,” said a senior police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IV, Andrew Macwan, told The Indian Express on Saturday morning that the police had initiated the process to lodge an FIR against the accused.