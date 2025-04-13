VHP carries out ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti, police had initially denied permission

Hours after denying permission for Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, the police allowed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to carry out its religious procession on Saturday (12th April).

The development came after fierce opposition from Hindu groups to the diktat of the Delhi police. VHP started its Shobha Yatra from Jahnagipuri metro station to the Rasila paint crossroads.

“The procession ended at the Sai Temple in Shah Alam Bagh. We spoke to the organiser, who confirmed that they will carry it out peacefully,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh said.

In 2023, the Delhi Police denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, citing law and order concerns. The decision followed communal clashes that occurred during a similar procession in the area in 2022.