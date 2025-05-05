Waqf Act hearing: Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna doesn’t reserve interim order, next hearing on May 15 under next CJI B R Gavai

On Monday, May 5, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna posted the pleas on hearing of the Waqf Act to May 15. The pleas will be heard before a bench led by CJI designate B R Gavai. CJI Khanna said that the matter requires detailed hearing and since he is set to retire on May 13, he can not reserve an order right now. Justice Gavai will take charge after him as the Chief Justice.

CJI Khanna said, “I don’t have to reserve any judgment or order at interim stage. This matter will have to be heard on a reasonably early date and this will not be before me. If you all agree, we post it before a bench of Justice Gavai.”

The Waqf Amendment Bill received President Droupadi Murmu’s assent on April 5 after it had been passed by both houses of the Parliament, and became an act.