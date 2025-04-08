Waqf Act officially comes into effect days after passage in Parliament

The Waqf Amendment Act 2025 has officially come into effect from Tuesday, April 8. The Waqf Bill was passed in both houses of Parliament last week and was later approved by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Regarding the act, the Ministry of Minority Affairs notification said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.”

This amendment act changes the Waqf Act, 1995, which governs the management and supervision of waqf properties in India. The amendment introduces changes related to record maintenance, dispute resolution, and oversight mechanisms concerning waqf properties in India.

Notably, on April 16, Supreme Court of India will hear a bunch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.