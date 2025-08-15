West Bengal: Body of woman found hanging in nursing home, family claims sexual assault and murder, BJP demands justice

On Thursday (14th August), the body of a 24-year-old nurse was found hanging at a nursing home in Singur in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

According to reports, her body was discovered in a room on the 4th floor of the medical facility.

The victim’s family has claimed that she was sexually assaulted and then murdered for exposing irregularities in the functioning of the nursing home.

Hooghly, West Bengal: On the death of a nurse in Singur, Chairperson of Hooghly Organizational Trinamool Congress, MLA Ashima Patra says, "I can't say how she died. The administration is investigating, and the real truth will come out" pic.twitter.com/eXXeNmFJGf — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2025

The woman’s father has filed a complaint with the police and sought a videotaped autopsy in the presence of a magistrate. The nursing home has claimed that the victim died of suicide and had joined the facility 4 days ago.

The police took the victim’s boyfriend into custody and interrogated him. He reportedly declined marriage due to age difference and had a heated argument with her over WhatsApp.

The victim’s post-mortem was conducted on Friday (15th August) at the Kolkata Medical College.

BJP launches protest

In the meantime, locals and party workers belonging to the BJP launched protests, demanding justice for the 24-year-old victim.

They also clashed with the police. BJP workers blocked roads for 6 hours and burnt tyres seeking strict action against the perpetrators.

TMC Minister Becharam Manna vowed to take action if any ‘foul play’ was found in the death of the 24-year-old nurse.