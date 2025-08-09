West Bengal: Mamata’s police thrash mother of victim, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, leave her bruised

On Saturday (9th August), the Kolkata police injured the mother of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered by a civic volunteer of the police a year ago at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident occurred during a protest march to Nabanna (the state secretariat of the West Bengal government) on the first anniversary of the heinous crime.

In a picture shared by BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, the victim’s mother could be seen in a bruised state after being lathi-charged by the Kolkata police. She was seen with a large blood clot on her forehead.

Lathi-charge on Rape & Murder Victim Abhaya’s Mother — ultimate shame for Mamata Banerjee and Bengal Police! Shame!#RGkarCase

Honorable @narendramodi

Honorable @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/Wrn9JhGCQ1 — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) August 9, 2025

In a video shared by ANI, the Kolkata police could be seen thrashing protestors demanding justice for the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

#WATCH | Kolkata | West Bengal Police deploys lathi charge at protestors during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally. The rally has been called to mark the one-year anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder. pic.twitter.com/F3jtMFmXk3 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has not confined itself to persecuting doctors through retaliatory transfers, dubious FIRs, police summons and lengthy court cases. It has stooped one level to assault even the mother of the RG Kar victim.