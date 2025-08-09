Saturday, August 9, 2025

West Bengal: Mamata’s police thrash mother of victim, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, leave her bruised

On Saturday (9th August), the Kolkata police injured the mother of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered by a civic volunteer of the police a year ago at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident occurred during a protest march to Nabanna (the state secretariat of the West Bengal government) on the first anniversary of the heinous crime.

In a picture shared by BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, the victim’s mother could be seen in a bruised state after being lathi-charged by the Kolkata police. She was seen with a large blood clot on her forehead.

In a video shared by ANI, the Kolkata police could be seen thrashing protestors demanding justice for the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has not confined itself to persecuting doctors through retaliatory transfers, dubious FIRs, police summons and lengthy court cases. It has stooped one level to assault even the mother of the RG Kar victim.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com