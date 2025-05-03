West Bengal police arrest 2 Hindus for pasting Pakistani flags in washroom near railway station

On Thursday (1st May), the West Bengal police arrested 2 Hindus belonging to the Sanatani Ekta Manch for pasting Pakistani flags on the walls of the washroom near Akaipur railway station.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Chandan Malakar and 45-year-old Progyajit Mondal.

The police arrested the duo under the pretext that their action could ‘incite communal violence’ in Bongaon (border area) in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

In a Facebook post, the Bongaon police wrote, “Yesterday night, a Pakistani National flag was found to be pasted on the walls of a washroom beside Akaipur railway station under Gopalnagar PS. Investigation revealed that this was wilfully done by 1. Chandan Malakar (30) and 2. Progyajit Mondal (45), both local residents and active members of a political party as also of Sanatani Ekta Manch.”

“They have confessed to the act and it is revealed that they had planned to write ‘Hindustan Murdabad and Pakistan Zindabad’ on that wall to create communal disturbances in the area. Both have been arrested in a specific case,” the cops alleged.

“Further investigation is on. We shall spare no efforts to bring to book those who are hatching such conspiracies to trigger communal unrest,” the police added.

BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania has slammed the cops for arresting the Hindu men under false charges.