White House issues clarification over new H1-B visa rules, claims that $100000 is a one-time fee and doesn’t apply to existing holders

On Saturday (20th September), the White House issued clarification on the new H1-B visa rules, meant for highly-skilled foreigners working in the United States.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a fact sheet about the new visa rules and the fee of $ 1,000,000. In a tweet. she clarified, “This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.”

Leavitt further emphasised that the rules do not apply to current visa holders or those seeking renewals of existing H1-B visas.

To be clear:



1.) This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.



2.) Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter.



H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 20, 2025

“Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter,” the White House Press Secretary pointed out.

“H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation. 3.) This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders,” she stated.

Karoline Leavitt concluded her tweet by highlighting that the new visa rules will apply in the upcoming H1-B lottery cycle held in February 2026.