The war between Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and the Shiv Sena has escalated. On Tuesday Fadnavis slammed the Shiv Sena for a distasteful demonstration where female workers of the former BJP ally slapped a portrait of her with slippers and shoes.

You don’t lead people by hitting people over the head, that’s assault – not leadership @OfficeofUT !

दिखाओ चप्पल, फेको पत्थर, ये तो शौक़ हैं पुराना आपका,

हम तो वो शक़्स हैं की धुप में भी निखर आएँगे ! pic.twitter.com/IfMG0rFnrZ — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 24, 2019

Quoting a rhyme, Amruta Fadnavis said that pelting stones and showing slippers were old hobbies of the Shiv Sena and that she will emerge from it stronger. The crass demonstration by Shiv Sena was presumably in response to a tweet where she had said that “One cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackrey’ surname after his name ! One needs to be true, principled & should think for betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics !” She had proceeded to tag the Shiv Sena and current Maharashtra CM in the same tweet.

Very true @Dev_Fadnavis ji ! One cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackrey’ surname after his name ! One needs to be true, principled & should think for betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics ! @ShivSena @OfficeofUT https://t.co/3W0AsvcTeG — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 22, 2019

The Shiv Sena appears to be on a spree of crass behaviour. On Sunday, a mob led by Shiv Sena functionaries Samadhan Jukdeo and Prakash Hasbe thrashed a man and tonsured his head outside his residence in Shanti Nagar area for making comments on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. Today, instead of condemning the behaviour of the party workers, MLA Aaditya Thackeray went ahead and called the victim a nasty, low-life troll.