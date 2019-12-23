Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

Shiv Sena supporters beat up a man in Mumbai over his alleged remarks on Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. As per reports, one Rahul Tiwari alias Hiramani Tiwari, a resident of Wadala in Mumbai had posted a remark on Thackeray over his remarks on the Jamia issue.

As seen in the video above, the goons are forcefully tonsuring head of Tiwari.

Shiv Sena supporters first reportedly beat him up and then forced him to get his head shaved. Reportedly, the post criticised Thackeray for comparing the action against Jamia Nagar rioters with that of Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. After he got threats from some people, Tiwari deleted his Facebook post. However, on Sunday, a mob led by Shiv Sena functionaries Samadhan Jukdeo and Prakash Hasbe beat him up and tonsured his head outside his residence in Shanti Nagar area.

A notice under section 149 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been issued to both the sides. Tiwari, who was earlier associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal has criticised this and said that action must be taken against Shiv Sena leaders for this.