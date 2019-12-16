Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home News Reports Jamia ‘protestors’ continue their violence, assault ANI journalists
CrimeNews Reports

Jamia ‘protestors’ continue their violence, assault ANI journalists

ANI journalist Ujjwal Roy and cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh brutally assaulted by protestors near Jamia Millia's gate number 1.

OpIndia Staff
ANI journalists latest victim of assault by the Jamia 'protestors'
Jamia protests(Source: Hindustan Times)
Engagements1010

The Jamia ‘protestors’ continued to unleash the violence as two news reporters from the news agency ANI were today assaulted by the hoodlums protesting against the legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 outside the Gate no. 1 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

ANI reporter Ujjwal Roy and Cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh were injured as the mob of ‘protestors’ outside the University Gate-1 assaulted the two scribes gathered there to cover the protests. They were taken to the Holy Family hospital where they are currently being tended.

Last evening, the Delhi Police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University to quell the bouts of violent acts accompanying the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Public property was destroyed as the enraged mobsters indulged in blatant acts of vandalism and arson. Hundreds of ‘protesters’ were paraded out of the University with their hands in the air. The Police said that they had nabbed some outsiders who were indulging in violence.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Jamia, AMU and many other anti-CAA agitations are “protests of entitlement”

Many sympathisers of the Jamia ‘protestors’ came out to defend the protest as a peaceful demonstration that was cruelly suppressed by the Delhi Police with brute force. However, the latest attack on the scribes who were out there to report the developments of the protest indicates that the violence was a distinctive feature of the protest that was carried out yesterday and the protest was by no means ‘peaceful’.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:jamia protests, Jamia violence, Jamia news

Big Story

Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters stopped the rampage after an azaan call was played in nearby mosque in Seelampur
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

193,289FansLike
204,452FollowersFollow
129,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com