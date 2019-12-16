The Jamia ‘protestors’ continued to unleash the violence as two news reporters from the news agency ANI were today assaulted by the hoodlums protesting against the legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 outside the Gate no. 1 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

#WATCH Delhi: ANI Reporter Ujjwal Roy and Cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh who were assaulted while covering protests near Jamia Milia Islamia University Gate-1, are undergoing treatment at Holy Family hospital pic.twitter.com/mzPggwYwuB — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

ANI reporter Ujjwal Roy and Cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh were injured as the mob of ‘protestors’ outside the University Gate-1 assaulted the two scribes gathered there to cover the protests. They were taken to the Holy Family hospital where they are currently being tended.

Delhi: An ANI reporter and cameraperson have been assaulted outside Holy Family Hospital, in Okhla. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/R3kpdu3KpY — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

Last evening, the Delhi Police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University to quell the bouts of violent acts accompanying the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Public property was destroyed as the enraged mobsters indulged in blatant acts of vandalism and arson. Hundreds of ‘protesters’ were paraded out of the University with their hands in the air. The Police said that they had nabbed some outsiders who were indulging in violence.

Many sympathisers of the Jamia ‘protestors’ came out to defend the protest as a peaceful demonstration that was cruelly suppressed by the Delhi Police with brute force. However, the latest attack on the scribes who were out there to report the developments of the protest indicates that the violence was a distinctive feature of the protest that was carried out yesterday and the protest was by no means ‘peaceful’.