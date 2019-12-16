Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home News Reports 'If BJP comes to power, you'll not be able to raise your head, like in UP', TMC leader asks Muslim rioters not to antagonise...
News ReportsPolitics

‘If BJP comes to power, you’ll not be able to raise your head, like in UP’, TMC leader asks Muslim rioters not to antagonise people by damaging public property

Hakim asked the rioters not to damage public properties, saying it belongs to the people of Bengal. "If 70% of people start supporting Amit Shah, BJP will come to power here, and then you will have to keep your head down. like they do in UP"

OpIndia Staff
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim appeals his 'friends' not to damage public property and antagonise the Bengal public. He said if they continue this people will start supporting BJP
Protesters block the roads in Howrah, West Bengal against the CAB (Source: India Today)
Engagements1149

On Saturday, Kolkata Mayor from the Trinamool Congress, Firhad Hakim, appealed to the Muslim rioting mobs, who he addressed as friends, to not indulge in rioting in the state and damage public property. He further stated that they were only benefitting the BJP with their violence and rampage.

He also said that Mamata Banerjee has already declared that NRC and CAB will not be implemented in the state, therefore, they need not worry.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Hakim said, “Why should we, as people of Bengal, harm other people of Bengal? Why should we damage the public property of the people of Bengal? Those people will then start supporting Amit Shah and if 70% of them support Amit Shah, then when BJP comes to power here, then you’ll have to keep your heads down like they do in Uttar Pradesh. No one will come on the streets then.”

He continued, “If you want to protest, then join the rally called by Mamata Banerjee. Protest against the CAB and NRC in a democratic, social way. We are not criminals that we will burn buses and spread anarchy. Therefore, I request the brothers who are indulging in these protests to think sensibly. The people of Bengal are being hurt and Delhi’s Amit Shah is laughing at this.

Read: Stone pelting on trains, ambulances and more: How Friday prayers at mosques turned into violent mobs protesting CAB in Bengal

Muslim mobs have been on a rampage in West Bengal and the state government has, thus far, shown no inclination of dealing with them with a strict hand. Buses have been burnt, trains have been set on fire and immense loss to public property has been reported from the state.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Bengal violence. bengal news, Bengal tiger

Big Story

Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters stopped the rampage after an azaan call was played in nearby mosque in Seelampur
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

193,289FansLike
204,452FollowersFollow
129,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com