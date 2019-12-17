Wednesday, December 18, 2019
“Humare leaders kahan hai?”: Congress leader makes frantic calls as there was no crowd at Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘symbolic’ protest

There was a considerable buildup to Priyanka's protest as a lot of people tweeted that all Congress leaders will be present at the protest.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Sushmita Dev making frantic phone calls to get Congress leaders to arrive at the protest venue (image: @mahilacongress on Twitter)
Amidst speculations of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi going abroad on holidays, his sister Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was to ‘lead’ two-hour symbolic protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students at Delhi’s India Gate. There was a considerable buildup to Priyanka’s protest as a lot of people tweeted that all Congress leaders will be present at the protest.

However, when she did reach the venue with former Congress MP Sushmita Dev, there was hardly anyone there except for a few curious bystanders and Delhi Police officers doing their duty.

As seen in above picture shared by Mahila Congress, Dev appears a little angry while speaking to someone on phone. The conversation was caught on camera by Newsroom Post.

Dev can be heard saying, “Humare leaders kahan hai? (Where are our leaders?) Aap bhejo, Venugopal vagarah ko bhejo. (You send Venugopal, etc here). Aap samajh gaye na? (You understood, right?)” Following this phone call, few Congress leaders turned up at the protest to form a ‘respectable’ crowd.

