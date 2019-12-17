“Humare leaders kahan hai?”: Congress leader makes frantic calls as there was no crowd at Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘symbolic’ protest

Amidst speculations of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi going abroad on holidays, his sister Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was to ‘lead’ two-hour symbolic protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students at Delhi’s India Gate. There was a considerable buildup to Priyanka’s protest as a lot of people tweeted that all Congress leaders will be present at the protest.

@priyankagandhi and all cong leaders will sit on dharna at india gate for 2 hours — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) December 16, 2019

However, when she did reach the venue with former Congress MP Sushmita Dev, there was hardly anyone there except for a few curious bystanders and Delhi Police officers doing their duty.

इस देश की सर ज़मीन पर उठी हर लाठी हम पर है A peaceful protest by AICC Gen Sec @priyankagandhi ji and AIMC President @sushmitadevinc ji at India Gate against unconstitutional practices by Modi government and brutality unleashed on #JamiaMilia students. pic.twitter.com/O3CwILkYyY — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) December 16, 2019

As seen in above picture shared by Mahila Congress, Dev appears a little angry while speaking to someone on phone. The conversation was caught on camera by Newsroom Post.

Dev can be heard saying, “Humare leaders kahan hai? (Where are our leaders?) Aap bhejo, Venugopal vagarah ko bhejo. (You send Venugopal, etc here). Aap samajh gaye na? (You understood, right?)” Following this phone call, few Congress leaders turned up at the protest to form a ‘respectable’ crowd.