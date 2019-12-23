Monday, December 23, 2019
News Reports

Rajasthan girls climb a water tank to protest against Gehlot govt, climb down after 2 days on CM’s request

The girls had issued a video message addressed to the Gehlot government from the top of the tank demanding the extension of the examination dates for the recruitment of school lecturers.

OpIndia Staff
The 5 girls had climbed the water tank on Saturday afternoon, demanding extension of the school lecturers' recruitment exam dates
5 girls climb water tank in protest against Gehlot government, image via Patrika.com
In a unique way to protest against the state government’s decision not to extend the exam dates for the posts of school teachers. As per reports, 5 girls in Jaipur had climbed to the top of a water tank in Jagatpura area to lodge a protest against the state government’s decision.

Hundreds of students and aspirants had reportedly gathered in Jagatpura area to demand that the state government extends the scheduled date of January 3 for the recruitment of school lecturers’ posts. On the afternoon of Saturday, 21 December, 5 girls had climbed on a 50 meters high water tank. As per reports, the girls had taken inflammable substances along with them, threatening self-immolation.

The girls had issued a video message addressed to the Gehlot government from the top of the tank demanding the extension of the examination dates.

As per reports, other exam aspirants seeking an extension of the dates had also gathered below the tank and were not allowing the police or administration to approach the girls.

The aspirants’ protests against the government had started in November when they presented 5 demands, including reduction of quota for other states’ aspirants and extending the exam date to June.

The girls, determined to continue their protest, spent the Saturday night, and Sunday on top of the tank. The 5 girls were reportedly sent food, blankets and water via ropes by the crowd present below. As per reports, as the girls continued their protest, the other aspirants waited on the ground to support them.

In their video message, the girls were seen saying, “Gehlot Sahab, the girls from your Beti Bachao movement have now climbed the water tank and if our demands are not fulfilled, we will jump or will immolate ourselves. We are against the bribery and seat-selling in this exam done by Dotasara. Wake up, or you will collect our corpses.”

As per reports, the protestors were gathered after education minister Govind Singh Dotasara refused to extend the exam date to June.

On Sunday night, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had shared a tweet expressing concerns for the health and safety of the girls.

He also added that the government is open for discussion. He stated that for the concerned exam, the government has already extended dates twice. Gehlot assured that his government will open up more opportunities for job aspirants in future.

After the CM’s assurance, the 5 girls reportedly climbed down from the tank at 11 pm on Sunday night.

