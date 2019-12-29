If former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s wit, charm and commitment to duty had won the hearts of netizens, her husband continues to inspire us through little anecdotes he shares about her after her demise early this year. Swaraj Kaushal has taken to the micro-blogging platform and his tweets are warm, inspiring and always puts a smile on one’s face.

I pray you do as good in life as she did. https://t.co/FhNzljQACc — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) December 28, 2019

When a Twitterati told him how her grandfather once lovingly told her that she was the ‘Sushma Swaraj’ of her family, Swaraj Kaushal very warmly wished her for her future. Sushma Swaraj was an excellent orator and had a way with words. He also talks about his wife very fondly.

@sushmaswaraj had a phenomenal memory. If her speech was translated once, she remembered the translation verbatim. Her knowledge of Sanskrit helped her understand the meaning and pronunciation of the language. https://t.co/Xj8pV33CZd — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) December 28, 2019

And does not shy away from being generous in his compliments.

Mam – I have never followed any girl other than Sushma Sharma. https://t.co/TxJ8Grnlvm — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) December 28, 2019

His love for his wife warms one’s heart.

And also breaks one’s heart.

Sushma was going in her Car A truck loaded with Buffaloes is ahead. She asks her Driver Om Prakash. SS : In Bhaison ko truck mein kaise charha lete hain ?

OP : Ye bahut aasan hai ji.

SS : Kaise ? OP : Ji jaise Cow ko charhate hain na, vaise hi Bhainso ko charha lete hain. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) December 24, 2019

And puts a smile on one’s face.

Former external affairs minister and BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on the night of August 6 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Swaraj had redefined the relationship between the people and the government. Using social media to its fullest extent during her term as External Affairs minister in the first Modi government, she had reached out and helped countless Indians stranded in other countries. Often, a mere tweet calling for help was enough for her to reach out and provide help in the most difficult of scenarios.

Political leaders across the political spectrum had expressed their sadness and offered condolences to Swaraj’s family. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted after the death of former union minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on August 6, 2019.

A noted lawyer himself, Swaraj Kaushal was designated as senior Supreme Court lawyer at age of 34. He was governor of Mizoram at 37 and served the state between 1990 and 1993. He was youngest ever governor of a state. During Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency, he defended George Fernandes in the Baroda Dynamite Case.

Here’s to Sushma Swaraj, the leader who went away too soon.