After realising that the anti-CAA protests have been exposed after Islamic mob created havoc across India and several Congress leaders were found to be instigating the mob, the Congress party has diverted its rhetoric from ‘anti-Muslim’ to ‘anti-poor’. Earlier, the Congress-left-liberal ecosystem had diverted its attention from CAA to NRC and NPS after the anti-CAA protests had fizzled out following the crackdown on the rioters. Moreover, people had realised that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens. As a result, the Congress party seems to have resorted back to its age-old tactic of terming the govt initiatives as anti-poor.

Talking to media, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register are taxes on the poor. He went to compare the NRC and NPR with demonetisation, saying just like demonetisation was a tax on the poor, the NRC and NPR are also attacks on the poor.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: Whether NRC or NPR, it is a tax on the poor, demonetisation was a tax on the poor. It is an attack on poor people, now the poor is asking how will we get jobs? pic.twitter.com/uRtYYy9YTy — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

Repeating his lie of taking money from poor to benefit few rich, Rahul Gandhi said that during demonetisation, poor people were asked to deposit their money in bank, but were not allowed to withdraw the same. He added that this money was given to 15-20 people, repeating his pre-Lok Sabha election lies. The former Congress president said that NRC and NPR are also a similar tax on the poor.

NEW GEM from Rahul Gandhi : “#NPR #CAA #NRC Is a TAX! Notebandi Gareeb logon par tax tha!!” 😂😂 Shows the LEVEL OF UNDERSTANDING of this JUVЕNILE Congress Ex-President & How he is Misleading Poor & INСTING them in name of #CAA_NRC #CAAProtests #RahulGandhi #CAASupport pic.twitter.com/2SL4hwYCh1 — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 27, 2019

Rahul Gandhi’s attack on NRC has no basis as there is no formal proposal to implement the it on the national level. The BJP has been promising to implement it, but officials discussions on it are yet to begin. Therefore, the structure and conditions of the proposed nationwide NRC are yet to be finalised, but still, the Congress party is opposing the same. Moreover, the process to update the NRC in Assam was started by the Congress government, which was concluded during the term of BJP government under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

On the matter of NPR, BJP government is not doing it for the first time. The NPR was already prepared in 2010-11 along with the decadal census, and this is being done along with the census of 2021. It is not something new like the CAA, but still, the Congress party and the left-liberal ecosystem is opposing something which is just a part of regular census and has been already done once.

Moreover, the NPR process is done as part of the regular census, it is not a separate process where people have to somewhere to submit documents. Therefore, the claim of Rahul Gandhi that it is a tax on poor people have absolutely no basis.