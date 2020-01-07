Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Home Politics AIIMS discriminated, Priyanka Gandhi's supporters took back the shawls she had distributed among the injured: Claims JNU girl
News ReportsPolitics

AIIMS discriminated, Priyanka Gandhi’s supporters took back the shawls she had distributed among the injured: Claims JNU girl

ABVP members treated in AIIMS have also alleged that when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited AIIMS to meet the injured students, her supporters first inquired which ideology did the injured persons belong to.

OpIndia Staff
ABVP member alleges discrimination in treatment at AIIMS on the basis of ideology
JNU violence leaves several students injured, image via India Today
Engagements108

Kritika Sen, a JNU student who was injured in the clashes and violence that ensured in the University campus on Sunday, has stated to India Today that the doctors at AIIMS discriminated against the injured students on the basis of ideology.

As per a report in Aaj Tak, Kritika Sen, a JNU student and ABVP member, has alleged that when the injured students were being admitted to AIIMS, the doctors there were asking each student whether they belonged to ABVP or the left. She has also alleged misbehaviour by the medical staff.

As per the report, Sen has also stated that ABVP members are less in numbers than the leftists in JNU campus and they are not safe. She also alleged that while she was admitted in AIIMS at 6 in the evening and JNUSU president Aishee Ghosh was admitted at 9, still, Ghosh’s supporters were treated on a priority basis.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The report also mentions that ABVP members treated in AIIMS have also alleged that when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited AIIMS to meet the injured students, her supporters first inquired which ideology did the injured persons belong to. They have also alleged that Priyanka’s Congress workers initially gave some shawls to the injured students, but later they took it away.

JNU had witnessed large-scale violence and chaos on Sunday when masked attackers had entered hostels and had beaten students up with sticks and rods. Several hundred policemen had been deployed to control the situation. Over 30 students had sustained injuries. The left and the ABVP have been throwing allegations at each other.

There were reports that outsiders, mainly students from Jamia Millia Islamia were called by leftists to attack student groups. The JNU administration, in a written statement, has stated that the agitating student groups had damaged the servers in the communication room to halt the registration process and have been physically stopping non-agitating students from visiting their respective schools for academic activities.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:JNU protests, JNU news, JNU delhi

Big Story

JNU violence: Rape victim says ex-The Hindu journalist who roughed up Republic TV reporter abused her and called her names to protect the accused

Nirwa Mehta -
Abhimanyu Singh's wife, Aletta Andre, a Dutch journalist in India, is accused of writing fake stories regarding a rape case of Indian where the accused was a Dutch citizen
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

201,924FansLike
214,842FollowersFollow
150,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com