Kritika Sen, a JNU student who was injured in the clashes and violence that ensured in the University campus on Sunday, has stated to India Today that the doctors at AIIMS discriminated against the injured students on the basis of ideology.

As per a report in Aaj Tak, Kritika Sen, a JNU student and ABVP member, has alleged that when the injured students were being admitted to AIIMS, the doctors there were asking each student whether they belonged to ABVP or the left. She has also alleged misbehaviour by the medical staff.

As per the report, Sen has also stated that ABVP members are less in numbers than the leftists in JNU campus and they are not safe. She also alleged that while she was admitted in AIIMS at 6 in the evening and JNUSU president Aishee Ghosh was admitted at 9, still, Ghosh’s supporters were treated on a priority basis.

The report also mentions that ABVP members treated in AIIMS have also alleged that when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited AIIMS to meet the injured students, her supporters first inquired which ideology did the injured persons belong to. They have also alleged that Priyanka’s Congress workers initially gave some shawls to the injured students, but later they took it away.

JNU had witnessed large-scale violence and chaos on Sunday when masked attackers had entered hostels and had beaten students up with sticks and rods. Several hundred policemen had been deployed to control the situation. Over 30 students had sustained injuries. The left and the ABVP have been throwing allegations at each other.

There were reports that outsiders, mainly students from Jamia Millia Islamia were called by leftists to attack student groups. The JNU administration, in a written statement, has stated that the agitating student groups had damaged the servers in the communication room to halt the registration process and have been physically stopping non-agitating students from visiting their respective schools for academic activities.