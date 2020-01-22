Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Home Politics Ashwini Bhide, MMRCL MD who stood her ground on Aarey car shed project against Aaditya Thackeray transferred by Maha govt
News ReportsPolitics

Ashwini Bhide, MMRCL MD who stood her ground on Aarey car shed project against Aaditya Thackeray transferred by Maha govt

The Mumbai Metro Rail project is regarded as one of the world's most difficult infrastructure projects. Bhide had gained widespread admiration and accolades for her management of the project.

OpIndia Staff
Ashwini Bhide, MMRCL MD who had firmly supported Aarey car shed project against Aaditya Thackeray's activism, transferred by Maha govt
MMRCL MD Ashwini Bhide transferred by Sena-led MVA government, image via Swarajya
Engagements32

The Maharashtra government has transferred Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director (MD) of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Tuesday.

Reportedly, senior IAS officer Bhide as the MD of MMRC was at the forefront of implementing the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro 3 project. She was promoted earlier this month as principal secretary and her transfer was a matter of time as Sena prince Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the state environment minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had publicly demanded her removal.

Ranjit Singh Deol, the current vice-chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to replace her.

- Ad - - article resumes -

It was earlier reported that Sena prince Aaditya Thackeray was unhappy over Bhide’s insistence on Aarey Metro Car Shed Project.

The previous state government’s plan to cut about 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai for car shed of the metro had green activists and citizens’ groups up in the arms including Sena Prince Aaditya Thackeray.

However, Bhide as the head of MMRCL had vociferously defended the metro project at Aarey by stating that it was impossible to shift the car shed anywhere else as suggested by Shiv Sena leader Thackeray and few other green activists.

Bhide has an active social media presence where she regularly shares the updates related to the Metro project.

Aditya Thackeray had even expressed his anger and annoyance at Bhide for her staunch support of the car shed project.

Read: As Mumbai Metro starts cutting trees in Aarey Colony following HC’s green signal, activists spread new lie of 15 days waiting period

The Mumbai Metro Rail project is regarded as one of the world’s toughest development projects. Bhide had gained widespread admiration and accolades for her management of the project.

Bhide’s commitment to the ongoing metro project had won her countless fans. Her stout defence of the Metro car shed project and her logical counters to so-called environmental ‘activists’ and other opponents of the infrastructure was a sign that her days at MMRC were numbered following the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coming to power in the state.

One of the first decisions taken by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after assuming the post of CM was to order a halt in the Aarey Metro Car Shed project.

Ever since Shiv Sena returned to power by joining hands with NCP and Congress, it has been alleged that the coalition government has been indulging in vendetta politics as it is cancelling most of the projects that were earlier initiated by the previous Devendra Fadanvis government.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi seems hell-bent on blocking funds and halting major infrastructure and development projects undertaken by the previous government to further narrow political goals. As soon as the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress formed the government. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered a halt on the Metro Car Shed construction at Aarey and shockingly had announced that he will drop cases against the Bhima-Koregaon rioters.

Later in January, CM Thackeray had decided to block funds for ‘Jalyukt Shivar’’ a major developmental project started by the Devendra Fadnavis government, with a target to make Maharashtra completely drought-free.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Ashwini Bhide news, Ashwini Bhide transfer, Ashwini Bhide photo

Big Story

Two The Quint journalists, one accused in MeToo and for another for abetment of suicide, win Ramnath Goenka award

OpIndia Staff -
The winners of the Ramnath Goenka Awards for excellence in journalism were declared on Monday.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Rajnikanth refuses to apologise after complaint filed against him for comments on Periyar: All you need to know about the controversy

Rajnikanth refuses to apologise after complaint filed against him for comments on Periyar: All you need to know about the controversy

OpIndia Staff -
Soni Razdan claims Afzal Guru was made a 'scapegoat' in the Indian Parliament attacks

Actress Soni Razdan calls terrorist Afzal Guru’s hanging ‘travesty of justice’, insinuates that he was ‘innocent’

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Unable to cope wife’s popularity over social media, man strangulates her and then smashes her face with stone

OpIndia Staff -

From breaking Murthis to Ravana Leela: Periyar’s long history of hatred towards Shri Rama and Sita

OpIndia Staff -
dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Multi-crore e-ticketing racket run by madarsa-educated self-taught software developer with suspected terror funding links busted

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Couple’s wedding called off after groom’s father elopes with bride’s mother, families file missing persons report

Jhankar Mohta -

Two The Quint journalists, one accused in MeToo and for another for abetment of suicide, win Ramnath Goenka award

OpIndia Staff -
Why did CN Annadurai, the founder of DMK, part ways with Periyar?

Why did CN Annadurai, the founder of DMK, part ways with Periyar?

Nithesh S -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,331FansLike
222,965FollowersFollow
162,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com