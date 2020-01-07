Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Home Politics Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray blocks funds to 'Jalyukt Shivar', Fadnavis govt's project to make state draught-free
News ReportsPolitics

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray blocks funds to ‘Jalyukt Shivar’, Fadnavis govt’s project to make state draught-free

As per reports, the MVA government has decided not to release funds for the Jalyukt Shivar projects in Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar districts.

OpIndia Staff
Uddhav government halts funds for Jalyukt Shivar, Fadnavis' flagship project to make Maharashtra drought-free
Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, representational image, via Twitter
Engagements42

The Maha Vikas Aghadi seems hell-bent on blocking funds and halting major infrastructure and development projects undertaken by the previous government to further narrow political goals.

As per reports, CM Thackeray has now decided to block funds for ‘Jalyukt Shivar’, a major developmental project started by the Devendra Fadnavis government, with a target to make Maharashtra completely drought-free.

As per reports, the MVA government has decided not to release funds for the Jalyukt Shivar projects in Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar districts.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan was started by the Fadnavis government on December 2014. Aimed to make 5000 villages free of water scarcity, the project targeted drought-prone areas by improving water conservation measures in order to make them more water sustainable.

Read: Maharashtra: Shiv Sena goons assault govt employee for calling Uddhav Thackeray ‘Nalayak’ in a Facebook post

As per a report in Indian Express, hundreds of villages in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha have been facing drought and long dry spells due to inadequate rainfall. The project was to provide decentralised water bodies to facilitate ground-water recharge and improve waterconservation measures in those villages.

In 2019, more than 1000 villages, where the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan was undertaken, were declared drought-free. The water storage capacity was improved to 1.6 lakh Trillion Cubic Metres (TMC), benefitting 20 lakh hectares of protected irrigated land in total. Crop intensity was improved 1.3 to 1.5 times, causing a 30-50% jump in total agricultural productivity in the areas where the Abhiyan operated.

Prior to this, Uddhav Thackeray had ordered a halt on the Metro Car Shed construction at Aarey, announced that he will drop cases against the Bhima-Koregaon rioters.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Maharashtra news, Maharashtra government, Maharashtra capital

Big Story

JNU violence: Rape victim says ex-The Hindu journalist who roughed up Republic TV reporter abused her and called her names to protect the accused

Nirwa Mehta -
Abhimanyu Singh's wife, Aletta Andre, a Dutch journalist in India, is accused of writing fake stories regarding a rape case of Indian where the accused was a Dutch citizen
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

201,976FansLike
214,933FollowersFollow
150,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com