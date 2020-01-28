Popular adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls will shoot a special episode of his show, Man vs Wild, with Superstar Rajinikanth. The episode will be shot in Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park, established in 1974 as a tiger reserve under Project Tiger.

As per reports, both Grylls and Rajnikanth have arrived at the Bandipur forest in Karnataka to begin the shoot.

#WATCH Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of ‘Man vs Wild’ with British adventurer Bear Grylls pic.twitter.com/Eh2Lwd4BAI — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

As per reports, the shoot will go for three-four days on varied locations. The makers have taken permission from the Bandipur forest department to carry on for the shoot. The show is the first collaboration of Rajnikanth with Bear Grylls.

Last year, the famous TV show presenter and adventurer had shot a special episode of Man Vs Wild with PM Narendra Modi, exploring the Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. In one of the previous seasons, Barack Obama was also a part of the popular wildlife show.

The special episode featuring PM Modi, which had aired for the first time on 12 August 2019 had become the most-watched episode of the show. With over 3.6 billion impressions globally, it had also surpassed the Super Bowl 53 in social impressions.

‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ 💥💥 (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in! 🙏🏻 #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild #india https://t.co/OvfRD9EIcq pic.twitter.com/1E0HwiI6ME — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 19, 2019

“As global citizens, we have a responsibility to protect the environment, which is essential for economic growth and sustainable development. Young people are an essential part of that effort,” he writes. He added that he hopes to return to work on a more ambitious plan which could encourage scouting to the youth who could then help shape the future of the country.

He added that if the Man Vs Wild episode starring PM Modi is indeed the world’s most-watched show, then it only reinforces his belief that it is the youth in India that holds the key to India’s future.