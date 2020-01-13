Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Telangana: Communal violence erupts in Bhainsa, 18 houses set on fire, bikes torched, internet suspended

18 houses have been torched, several bikes burned and 11 people injured after two communities in Bhainsa's Korbagalli area fought over a minor incident.

OpIndia Staff
18 houses were torched and several bikes were burned after 2 communities clashed over minor incident in Bhainsa, Telangana
Communal violence in Bhainsa, Telangana, image via The News Minute
Communal tensions erupted in Telangana late on Sunday when clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

As per reports, 18 houses were set on fire in Korbagalli street and several bikes were torched. The Police were attacked as well when they attempted to put an end to the mob violence. Also, reportedly, the water hoses of fire tenders were cut when they tried to put out the flames.

The cause of the violence was reportedly a minor incident that escalated into a full-fledged brawl with groups from both communities resorting to stone-pelting. “It was a petty issue which led to violence. Some people of a community were making noise by removing silencers from their bike and members of other community took objection. Arguments took place between members of both communities and later it led to stone pelting before some members got indulged into arson,” a senior police officer was quoted by TOI as saying.

Reportedly, a group of people were creating noise on Sunday night by removing the silencer of their bikes which led to people in the neighbourhood reprimanding them. The argument that ensued soon escalated into violence. The exact reason, however, is still unknown as per reports. Allegedly, the home of a rightwing organization’s leader was targeted as well and some houses were looted.

11 people were injured, of which 10 of them have been treated and discharged. “A total of 11 people were injured in the incident, including three police officials. Out of these, 10 were given treatment as out-patient and discharged. The situation is under control. Police are patrolling the area and keeping a close vigil,” an official told PTI.

As a consequence of the violence, the Police imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the area and internet has been temporarily suspended in the district as well. Additional policemen from neighbouring districts were deployed to bring the situation under control. The Police have assured that the guilty will be identified soon and brought to justice.

