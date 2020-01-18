Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has been injured in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kahalpur.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

