‘Jo apni maa ka nahi hua, patni ka nahi hua, woh desh ka kya hoga’: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari stoops to a new low

Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Irfan Ansari, has stooped to a new low after another disgraceful comment on the Prime Minister. He said, ‘Jo apni maa ka nahin hua, Patni ka nahi hua, wo desh ka kya hoga’ (Someone who couldn’t belong to his mother, his wife, how will he belong to the country).

#Breaking | SHOCKING. Congress MLA @IrfanAnsariMLA stoops to a new low with his ‘gaali politics’; launches a personal attack on PM Modi. ‘Jo apni ma ka nahin hua, Patni ka nahi hua, wo desh ka kya hoga’, says Congress MLA Irfan Ansari on the Jamia protests. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/3pUKjZWyC3 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 13, 2020

In the video shared by Times Now, Ansari assures the crowd he is addressing that the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC will not be implemented in the state. These are empty boasts as state governments do not have any say over matters of citizenship. The Home Ministry had earlier said that they were considering taking the online route in order to bypass state governments.

The Congress party has a long history of making the most distasteful remarks about Narendra Modi’s personal life. Last year, the State General Secretary of Rajasthan Mahila Congress targeted the Prime Minister for sharing pictures with the grandaughter of BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya who had visited him. She had said, “Modji samay par ghar jaate to aaj doosare ke bachche nahin khilaane padate.” This roughly translates as “Had Modiji settled down on time in life, he would not have to play with other’s kids.”

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, too, had targeted Narendra Modi’s personal life last year when he accused the Prime Minister of hiding his marital status and educational qualifications. Other opposition leaders haven’t been far behind either. Mamata Banerjee claimed that Narendra Modi had not taken care of his wife and went on to ask how will he take care of the country.